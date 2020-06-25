All apartments in Surprise
Last updated April 25 2019 at 9:45 AM

14334 N 150TH Lane

14334 North 150th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14334 North 150th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Ashton Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Wonderful 3 bedroom home with private, fenced pool. Hard surface flooring throughout. Easy maintenance landscaping. Tenant to take advantage of utility package - $300/mo includes electric, internet and weekly pool service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14334 N 150TH Lane have any available units?
14334 N 150TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14334 N 150TH Lane have?
Some of 14334 N 150TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14334 N 150TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14334 N 150TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14334 N 150TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14334 N 150TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14334 N 150TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14334 N 150TH Lane offers parking.
Does 14334 N 150TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14334 N 150TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14334 N 150TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14334 N 150TH Lane has a pool.
Does 14334 N 150TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 14334 N 150TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14334 N 150TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14334 N 150TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14334 N 150TH Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14334 N 150TH Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
