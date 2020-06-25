14334 N 150TH Lane

14334 North 150th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379 Ashton Ranch
Wonderful 3 bedroom home with private, fenced pool. Hard surface flooring throughout. Easy maintenance landscaping. Tenant to take advantage of utility package - $300/mo includes electric, internet and weekly pool service.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
