Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

**ALL NEW PAINT & CARPET!!** Beautiful 4 Bedroom + 2 Bath home in Surprise! 20" tile in all the right places with carpet in the bedrooms! Home features extra long driveway, large family room, kitchen island, built in microwave, range, dishwasher, eat in kitchen, kitchen is open to the family room. Blinds and fans through out. Master suite features walk in closet, separate tub and shower, private toilet room. Backyard features covered patio and extended patio.