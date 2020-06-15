14214 W Country Gables Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATHROOM HOME ACROSS FROM THE PARK *** - **NO PETS & NO INTERIOR SMOKING ALLOWED***



This is a great 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with 1574 square feet and is located in Surprise at Sierra Verde. The interior features a large eat-in kitchen, living room, master bedroom with a walk-in closet and double sinks in the bathroom, ceiling fans, window coverings, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, custom neutral paint throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in an inside laundry room. The exterior features a one car garage with opener and a small patio/courtyard. This home is located right across the street from the playground & not far from community pool. HOA takes care of front yard maintenance.



Sierra Verde HOA



Utilities:

Electric - APS

Water/Sewer - American Water

Gas - Southwest Gas



Cross Streets: Litchfield/Greenway

Directions: West to 140th, south to Country Gables. West to home on north side of street.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1861762)