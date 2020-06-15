All apartments in Surprise
14214 W Country Gables Dr
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM

14214 W Country Gables Dr

14214 West Country Gables Drive · (623) 889-7727
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14214 West Country Gables Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Sierra Verde

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14214 W Country Gables Dr · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1574 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATHROOM HOME ACROSS FROM THE PARK *** - **NO PETS & NO INTERIOR SMOKING ALLOWED***

This is a great 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with 1574 square feet and is located in Surprise at Sierra Verde. The interior features a large eat-in kitchen, living room, master bedroom with a walk-in closet and double sinks in the bathroom, ceiling fans, window coverings, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, custom neutral paint throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in an inside laundry room. The exterior features a one car garage with opener and a small patio/courtyard. This home is located right across the street from the playground & not far from community pool. HOA takes care of front yard maintenance.

Sierra Verde HOA

Utilities:
Electric - APS
Water/Sewer - American Water
Gas - Southwest Gas

Cross Streets: Litchfield/Greenway
Directions: West to 140th, south to Country Gables. West to home on north side of street.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1861762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14214 W Country Gables Dr have any available units?
14214 W Country Gables Dr has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14214 W Country Gables Dr have?
Some of 14214 W Country Gables Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14214 W Country Gables Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14214 W Country Gables Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14214 W Country Gables Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14214 W Country Gables Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14214 W Country Gables Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14214 W Country Gables Dr does offer parking.
Does 14214 W Country Gables Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14214 W Country Gables Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14214 W Country Gables Dr have a pool?
Yes, 14214 W Country Gables Dr has a pool.
Does 14214 W Country Gables Dr have accessible units?
No, 14214 W Country Gables Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14214 W Country Gables Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14214 W Country Gables Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14214 W Country Gables Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 14214 W Country Gables Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
