Beautifully kept home with Fire Place and low maintenance yard. Fresh paint, new carpets and all new blinds Located on an outside corner lot there is plenty of room and the home is close toshopping.l Appliances included in the rental.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14124 W TWO GUNS Trail have any available units?
14124 W TWO GUNS Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14124 W TWO GUNS Trail have?
Some of 14124 W TWO GUNS Trail's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14124 W TWO GUNS Trail currently offering any rent specials?
14124 W TWO GUNS Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.