14114 W DAHLIA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

August 1st, 2020! 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Baths. Mother-in-Law suite downstairs. Formal Living and Formal Dining room. Upgraded Kitchen with staggered, cherry wood cabinets. Granite Counter tops. Breakfast Bar and ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES included! Butler's Pantry off Kitchen with spacious Pantry. Open Living Room with built in speakers throughout MOST of the rooms in the home! Walk upstairs to your grand staircase. Spacious Master Bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Master Bath has a raised-double vanity with separate shower and tub. Huge Master Closet! Backyard has a patch of grass and mature landscaping. Regular landscape service is also included! Located in desirable Veramonte Subdivision with quick access to grocery stores and Luke AFB. A Must See!