All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 14114 W DAHLIA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
14114 W DAHLIA Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:52 PM

14114 W DAHLIA Drive

14114 West Dahlia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14114 West Dahlia Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Veramonte

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
August 1st, 2020! 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Baths. Mother-in-Law suite downstairs. Formal Living and Formal Dining room. Upgraded Kitchen with staggered, cherry wood cabinets. Granite Counter tops. Breakfast Bar and ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES included! Butler's Pantry off Kitchen with spacious Pantry. Open Living Room with built in speakers throughout MOST of the rooms in the home! Walk upstairs to your grand staircase. Spacious Master Bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Master Bath has a raised-double vanity with separate shower and tub. Huge Master Closet! Backyard has a patch of grass and mature landscaping. Regular landscape service is also included! Located in desirable Veramonte Subdivision with quick access to grocery stores and Luke AFB. A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14114 W DAHLIA Drive have any available units?
14114 W DAHLIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14114 W DAHLIA Drive have?
Some of 14114 W DAHLIA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14114 W DAHLIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14114 W DAHLIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14114 W DAHLIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14114 W DAHLIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14114 W DAHLIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14114 W DAHLIA Drive offers parking.
Does 14114 W DAHLIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14114 W DAHLIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14114 W DAHLIA Drive have a pool?
No, 14114 W DAHLIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14114 W DAHLIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 14114 W DAHLIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14114 W DAHLIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14114 W DAHLIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14114 W DAHLIA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14114 W DAHLIA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with PoolSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College