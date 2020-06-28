Rent Calculator
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
14101 W Windrose Dr
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:37 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14101 W Windrose Dr
14101 W Windrose Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
14101 W Windrose Dr, Surprise, AZ 85379
Veramonte
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedrooms 2 bath. Kitchen features refrigerator, built-in microwave, dishwasher, range/oven. Master suite features walk in closet, separate tub and shower. The home backs up to a green belt.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14101 W Windrose Dr have any available units?
14101 W Windrose Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Surprise, AZ
.
What amenities does 14101 W Windrose Dr have?
Some of 14101 W Windrose Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14101 W Windrose Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14101 W Windrose Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14101 W Windrose Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14101 W Windrose Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Surprise
.
Does 14101 W Windrose Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14101 W Windrose Dr offers parking.
Does 14101 W Windrose Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14101 W Windrose Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14101 W Windrose Dr have a pool?
No, 14101 W Windrose Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14101 W Windrose Dr have accessible units?
No, 14101 W Windrose Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14101 W Windrose Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14101 W Windrose Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 14101 W Windrose Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14101 W Windrose Dr has units with air conditioning.
