13983 W. Two Guns Trl
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:44 AM

13983 W. Two Guns Trl

13983 West Two Guns Trail · No Longer Available
Location

13983 West Two Guns Trail, Surprise, AZ 85374

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Great property with an open floor-plan. 3 spacious bedrooms, custom paint, laminate & tile flooring, blinds throughout, & large master with a private bathroom & walk-in closet. Fenced backyard with covered patio and shade trees. SOLAR PANELS DRASTICALLY REDUCE ELECTRIC BILL!! Ready for immediate move in!
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13983 W. Two Guns Trl have any available units?
13983 W. Two Guns Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 13983 W. Two Guns Trl currently offering any rent specials?
13983 W. Two Guns Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13983 W. Two Guns Trl pet-friendly?
No, 13983 W. Two Guns Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 13983 W. Two Guns Trl offer parking?
No, 13983 W. Two Guns Trl does not offer parking.
Does 13983 W. Two Guns Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13983 W. Two Guns Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13983 W. Two Guns Trl have a pool?
No, 13983 W. Two Guns Trl does not have a pool.
Does 13983 W. Two Guns Trl have accessible units?
No, 13983 W. Two Guns Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 13983 W. Two Guns Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 13983 W. Two Guns Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13983 W. Two Guns Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 13983 W. Two Guns Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
