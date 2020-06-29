13983 W. Two Guns Trl

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Great property with an open floor-plan. 3 spacious bedrooms, custom paint, laminate & tile flooring, blinds throughout, & large master with a private bathroom & walk-in closet. Fenced backyard with covered patio and shade trees. SOLAR PANELS DRASTICALLY REDUCE ELECTRIC BILL!! Ready for immediate move in!

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.