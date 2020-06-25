Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like
13978 W Country Gables Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
13978 W Country Gables Dr
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
13978 W Country Gables Dr
13978 West Country Gables Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Sierra Verde
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
13978 West Country Gables Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Sierra Verde
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4863030)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Similar Listings
The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 13978 W Country Gables Dr have any available units?
13978 W Country Gables Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Surprise, AZ
.
Is 13978 W Country Gables Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13978 W Country Gables Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13978 W Country Gables Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13978 W Country Gables Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Surprise
.
Does 13978 W Country Gables Dr offer parking?
No, 13978 W Country Gables Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13978 W Country Gables Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13978 W Country Gables Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13978 W Country Gables Dr have a pool?
No, 13978 W Country Gables Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13978 W Country Gables Dr have accessible units?
No, 13978 W Country Gables Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13978 W Country Gables Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13978 W Country Gables Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13978 W Country Gables Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13978 W Country Gables Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Pages
Surprise 1 Bedrooms
Surprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with Balcony
Surprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Roseview
Sierra Verde
Marley Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Yavapai College