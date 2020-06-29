All apartments in Surprise
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

13915 W Port Royale Lane

13915 West Port Royale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13915 West Port Royale Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Sierra Verde

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,978 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full securi

(RLNE5698698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13915 W Port Royale Lane have any available units?
13915 W Port Royale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13915 W Port Royale Lane have?
Some of 13915 W Port Royale Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13915 W Port Royale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13915 W Port Royale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13915 W Port Royale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13915 W Port Royale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 13915 W Port Royale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13915 W Port Royale Lane offers parking.
Does 13915 W Port Royale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13915 W Port Royale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13915 W Port Royale Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13915 W Port Royale Lane has a pool.
Does 13915 W Port Royale Lane have accessible units?
No, 13915 W Port Royale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13915 W Port Royale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13915 W Port Royale Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13915 W Port Royale Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13915 W Port Royale Lane has units with air conditioning.

