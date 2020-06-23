13914 W Mauna Loa Ln, Surprise, AZ 85379 Sierra Verde
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nicely upgraded home ready for immediate move in! It has an Open floor plan, Stainless steel appliances, master bedroom downstairs with 3 bedrooms and great room upstairs! Beautiful tile and wood flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13914 W Mauna Loa Ln have any available units?
13914 W Mauna Loa Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13914 W Mauna Loa Ln have?
Some of 13914 W Mauna Loa Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13914 W Mauna Loa Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13914 W Mauna Loa Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13914 W Mauna Loa Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 13914 W Mauna Loa Ln is pet friendly.
Does 13914 W Mauna Loa Ln offer parking?
No, 13914 W Mauna Loa Ln does not offer parking.
Does 13914 W Mauna Loa Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13914 W Mauna Loa Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13914 W Mauna Loa Ln have a pool?
No, 13914 W Mauna Loa Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13914 W Mauna Loa Ln have accessible units?
No, 13914 W Mauna Loa Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13914 W Mauna Loa Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13914 W Mauna Loa Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 13914 W Mauna Loa Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13914 W Mauna Loa Ln has units with air conditioning.