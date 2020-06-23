13914 W Mauna Loa Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nicely upgraded home ready for immediate move in! It has an Open floor plan, Stainless steel appliances, master bedroom downstairs with 3 bedrooms and great room upstairs! Beautiful tile and wood flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs.