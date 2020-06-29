All apartments in Surprise
Last updated March 25 2020 at 5:28 AM

13821 W CARIBBEAN Lane

13821 West Caribbean Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13821 West Caribbean Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Litchfield Manor

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
FRESHLY UPDATED *** 4 BED/2 BATH HOME FOR RENT IN SURPRISE!!! NEW CARPET, PAINT (INT & EXT), GRANITE, BLINDS, FAUCETS & CEILING FANS. CLOSE TO NEIGHBORHOOD PARK. PLEASE NO PETS. CREDIT SCORE MINIMUM 600 - INCOME 2.5X RENTAL AMOUNT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13821 W CARIBBEAN Lane have any available units?
13821 W CARIBBEAN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13821 W CARIBBEAN Lane have?
Some of 13821 W CARIBBEAN Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13821 W CARIBBEAN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13821 W CARIBBEAN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13821 W CARIBBEAN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13821 W CARIBBEAN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 13821 W CARIBBEAN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13821 W CARIBBEAN Lane offers parking.
Does 13821 W CARIBBEAN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13821 W CARIBBEAN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13821 W CARIBBEAN Lane have a pool?
No, 13821 W CARIBBEAN Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13821 W CARIBBEAN Lane have accessible units?
No, 13821 W CARIBBEAN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13821 W CARIBBEAN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13821 W CARIBBEAN Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13821 W CARIBBEAN Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13821 W CARIBBEAN Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
