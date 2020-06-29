13821 West Caribbean Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379 Litchfield Manor
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
FRESHLY UPDATED *** 4 BED/2 BATH HOME FOR RENT IN SURPRISE!!! NEW CARPET, PAINT (INT & EXT), GRANITE, BLINDS, FAUCETS & CEILING FANS. CLOSE TO NEIGHBORHOOD PARK. PLEASE NO PETS. CREDIT SCORE MINIMUM 600 - INCOME 2.5X RENTAL AMOUNT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13821 W CARIBBEAN Lane have any available units?
13821 W CARIBBEAN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13821 W CARIBBEAN Lane have?
Some of 13821 W CARIBBEAN Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13821 W CARIBBEAN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13821 W CARIBBEAN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.