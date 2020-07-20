Rent Calculator
13812 W Ocotillo Ln
Last updated July 14 2019 at 7:42 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13812 W Ocotillo Ln
13812 West Ocotillo Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
13812 West Ocotillo Lane, Surprise, AZ 85374
West Point Towne Center
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
contact me
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13812 W Ocotillo Ln have any available units?
13812 W Ocotillo Ln doesn't have any available units at this time.
Surprise, AZ
.
What amenities does 13812 W Ocotillo Ln have?
Some of 13812 W Ocotillo Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13812 W Ocotillo Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13812 W Ocotillo Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13812 W Ocotillo Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 13812 W Ocotillo Ln is pet friendly.
Does 13812 W Ocotillo Ln offer parking?
Yes, 13812 W Ocotillo Ln offers parking.
Does 13812 W Ocotillo Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13812 W Ocotillo Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13812 W Ocotillo Ln have a pool?
No, 13812 W Ocotillo Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13812 W Ocotillo Ln have accessible units?
No, 13812 W Ocotillo Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13812 W Ocotillo Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13812 W Ocotillo Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 13812 W Ocotillo Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 13812 W Ocotillo Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
