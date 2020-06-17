13562 W. Tara Lane

Amenities
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM PLUS A DEN IN SURPRISE *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1649 square feet at West Point Towne Center in Surprise. The interior features a living room, eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets, family room, den, master bedroom with a walk-in closet, double sinks, and separate tub and shower, 10' ceilings, ceiling fans, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in an inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, tile roof and desert front yard landscaping.
West Point Towne Center Community Association - HOA
Utilities:
Electric - APS
Water/Sewer - EPCOR
Trash - City of Suprise
Cross Streets: Litchfield/Bell Road
Directions: West on Bell Road, South on West Point Parkway, West on Tara Lane, North on 135th Dr, West on Tara Lane to property
(RLNE2491581)