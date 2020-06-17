All apartments in Surprise
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:18 AM

13562 W. Tara Lane

13562 West Tara Lane · (623) 889-7727
Location

13562 West Tara Lane, Surprise, AZ 85374
West Point Towne Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13562 W. Tara Lane · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1649 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM PLUS A DEN IN SURPRISE *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1649 square feet at West Point Towne Center in Surprise. The interior features a living room, eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets, family room, den, master bedroom with a walk-in closet, double sinks, and separate tub and shower, 10' ceilings, ceiling fans, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in an inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, tile roof and desert front yard landscaping.

West Point Towne Center Community Association - HOA

Utilities:
Electric - APS
Water/Sewer - EPCOR
Trash - City of Suprise

Cross Streets: Litchfield/Bell Road
Directions: West on Bell Road, South on West Point Parkway, West on Tara Lane, North on 135th Dr, West on Tara Lane to property

(RLNE2491581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13562 W. Tara Lane have any available units?
13562 W. Tara Lane has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13562 W. Tara Lane have?
Some of 13562 W. Tara Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13562 W. Tara Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13562 W. Tara Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13562 W. Tara Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13562 W. Tara Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 13562 W. Tara Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13562 W. Tara Lane does offer parking.
Does 13562 W. Tara Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13562 W. Tara Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13562 W. Tara Lane have a pool?
No, 13562 W. Tara Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13562 W. Tara Lane have accessible units?
No, 13562 W. Tara Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13562 W. Tara Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13562 W. Tara Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13562 W. Tara Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13562 W. Tara Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
