13562 W. Tara Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage walk in closets ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM PLUS A DEN IN SURPRISE *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1649 square feet at West Point Towne Center in Surprise. The interior features a living room, eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets, family room, den, master bedroom with a walk-in closet, double sinks, and separate tub and shower, 10' ceilings, ceiling fans, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in an inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, tile roof and desert front yard landscaping.



West Point Towne Center Community Association - HOA



Utilities:

Electric - APS

Water/Sewer - EPCOR

Trash - City of Suprise



Cross Streets: Litchfield/Bell Road

Directions: West on Bell Road, South on West Point Parkway, West on Tara Lane, North on 135th Dr, West on Tara Lane to property



