Last updated March 29 2020 at 7:28 AM

13544 W CANYON CREEK Drive

13544 West Canyon Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13544 West Canyon Creek Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
West Point Towne Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 3/31/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.Don't miss out on this charming home! Inside, you'll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and lots of space to cook and entertain. This home also includes a garage, back patio, and full fencing in the backyard. Make this home yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13544 W CANYON CREEK Drive have any available units?
13544 W CANYON CREEK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13544 W CANYON CREEK Drive have?
Some of 13544 W CANYON CREEK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13544 W CANYON CREEK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13544 W CANYON CREEK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13544 W CANYON CREEK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13544 W CANYON CREEK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 13544 W CANYON CREEK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13544 W CANYON CREEK Drive offers parking.
Does 13544 W CANYON CREEK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13544 W CANYON CREEK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13544 W CANYON CREEK Drive have a pool?
No, 13544 W CANYON CREEK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13544 W CANYON CREEK Drive have accessible units?
No, 13544 W CANYON CREEK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13544 W CANYON CREEK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13544 W CANYON CREEK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13544 W CANYON CREEK Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13544 W CANYON CREEK Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

