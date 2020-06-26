All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 13424 West Gelding Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
13424 West Gelding Drive
Last updated July 18 2019 at 2:09 AM

13424 West Gelding Drive

13424 West Gelding Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Roseview
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

13424 West Gelding Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Roseview

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13424 West Gelding Drive have any available units?
13424 West Gelding Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 13424 West Gelding Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13424 West Gelding Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13424 West Gelding Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13424 West Gelding Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13424 West Gelding Drive offer parking?
No, 13424 West Gelding Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13424 West Gelding Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13424 West Gelding Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13424 West Gelding Drive have a pool?
No, 13424 West Gelding Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13424 West Gelding Drive have accessible units?
No, 13424 West Gelding Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13424 West Gelding Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13424 West Gelding Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13424 West Gelding Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13424 West Gelding Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College