13313 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

This Beautiful home is Full of upgrades - solid surface counters, gas stove, Main living space is All Tile. French doors lead to the front patio, perfect for watching Sunsets or meeting your neighbors as they walk by. There are 2 Master Bedrooms - 1 is Downstairs and has a separate tub & shower, walk-in closet, the 2nd is Upstairs with a private bathroom and walk-in closet. Upstairs there are 2 more large bedrooms and Guest Bath with a small loft/sitting area. There is a 2 car garage with electric door opener but street parking is allowed as well. Included in the rent is use of the community amenities: 2 Pools with a splash pad, Pool House and Clubhouse are just steps away! Marley Park has over 15 parks throughout the community for your use. Come see for yoursel