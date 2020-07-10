All apartments in Surprise
13313 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard

13313 North Founders Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

13313 North Founders Park Boulevard, Surprise, AZ 85379
Marley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
This Beautiful home is Full of upgrades - solid surface counters, gas stove, Main living space is All Tile. French doors lead to the front patio, perfect for watching Sunsets or meeting your neighbors as they walk by. There are 2 Master Bedrooms - 1 is Downstairs and has a separate tub & shower, walk-in closet, the 2nd is Upstairs with a private bathroom and walk-in closet. Upstairs there are 2 more large bedrooms and Guest Bath with a small loft/sitting area. There is a 2 car garage with electric door opener but street parking is allowed as well. Included in the rent is use of the community amenities: 2 Pools with a splash pad, Pool House and Clubhouse are just steps away! Marley Park has over 15 parks throughout the community for your use. Come see for yoursel

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13313 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard have any available units?
13313 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13313 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard have?
Some of 13313 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13313 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13313 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13313 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 13313 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 13313 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 13313 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard offers parking.
Does 13313 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13313 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13313 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 13313 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard has a pool.
Does 13313 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13313 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13313 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13313 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 13313 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 13313 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

