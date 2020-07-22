All apartments in Surprise
13253 West Redfield Road
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

13253 West Redfield Road

13253 West Redfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

13253 West Redfield Road, Surprise, AZ 85379
Roseview

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.2% monthly city tax. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13253 West Redfield Road have any available units?
13253 West Redfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 13253 West Redfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
13253 West Redfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13253 West Redfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13253 West Redfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 13253 West Redfield Road offer parking?
No, 13253 West Redfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 13253 West Redfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13253 West Redfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13253 West Redfield Road have a pool?
No, 13253 West Redfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 13253 West Redfield Road have accessible units?
No, 13253 West Redfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13253 West Redfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 13253 West Redfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13253 West Redfield Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 13253 West Redfield Road does not have units with air conditioning.
