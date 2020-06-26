All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 13223 W Desert Rock Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
13223 W Desert Rock Dr
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

13223 W Desert Rock Dr

13223 West Desert Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13223 West Desert Rock Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
West Point Towne Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Surprise is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Surprise is available for immediate move in! Home features ceiling fans through out, bay window in the Master bedroom, double sinks in the master bath, vaulted ceilings, grass backyard and an extended covered patio. Property is close to schools, restaurants, parks, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4937960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13223 W Desert Rock Dr have any available units?
13223 W Desert Rock Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 13223 W Desert Rock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13223 W Desert Rock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13223 W Desert Rock Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13223 W Desert Rock Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13223 W Desert Rock Dr offer parking?
No, 13223 W Desert Rock Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13223 W Desert Rock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13223 W Desert Rock Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13223 W Desert Rock Dr have a pool?
No, 13223 W Desert Rock Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13223 W Desert Rock Dr have accessible units?
No, 13223 W Desert Rock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13223 W Desert Rock Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13223 W Desert Rock Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13223 W Desert Rock Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13223 W Desert Rock Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College