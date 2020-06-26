13223 W Desert Rock Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

3 bedroom 2 bath home in Surprise is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Surprise is available for immediate move in! Home features ceiling fans through out, bay window in the Master bedroom, double sinks in the master bath, vaulted ceilings, grass backyard and an extended covered patio. Property is close to schools, restaurants, parks, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



