Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
13141 N 154th Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13141 N 154th Ave

13141 North 154th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13141 North 154th Avenue, Surprise, AZ 85379
Marley Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing home located in desirable Marley Park subdivision. Master bedroom located downstairs. All other bedrooms upstairs. Kitchen overlooks large family room with a media niche. Long driveway to use as a nice play area or extra parking space. Also includes a 2 car garage.

***AVAILABLE 4/4/2019***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13141 N 154th Ave have any available units?
13141 N 154th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13141 N 154th Ave have?
Some of 13141 N 154th Ave's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13141 N 154th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13141 N 154th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13141 N 154th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 13141 N 154th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 13141 N 154th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13141 N 154th Ave offers parking.
Does 13141 N 154th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13141 N 154th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13141 N 154th Ave have a pool?
No, 13141 N 154th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13141 N 154th Ave have accessible units?
No, 13141 N 154th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13141 N 154th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13141 N 154th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 13141 N 154th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 13141 N 154th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
