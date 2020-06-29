13141 N 154th Ave

Amenities

dishwasher garage microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing home located in desirable Marley Park subdivision. Master bedroom located downstairs. All other bedrooms upstairs. Kitchen overlooks large family room with a media niche. Long driveway to use as a nice play area or extra parking space. Also includes a 2 car garage.



***AVAILABLE 4/4/2019***