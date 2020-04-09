Rent Calculator
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12540 N 154th Avenue
12540 North 154th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
12540 North 154th Avenue, Surprise, AZ 85379
Marley Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 BR House located in Beautiful Marley Park - Property Id: 19368
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/19368
Property Id 19368
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5588423)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12540 N 154th Avenue have any available units?
12540 N 154th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Surprise, AZ
.
What amenities does 12540 N 154th Avenue have?
Some of 12540 N 154th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12540 N 154th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12540 N 154th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12540 N 154th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12540 N 154th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Surprise
.
Does 12540 N 154th Avenue offer parking?
No, 12540 N 154th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12540 N 154th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12540 N 154th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12540 N 154th Avenue have a pool?
No, 12540 N 154th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12540 N 154th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12540 N 154th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12540 N 154th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12540 N 154th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 12540 N 154th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12540 N 154th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
