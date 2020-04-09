All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 12540 N 154th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
12540 N 154th Avenue
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

12540 N 154th Avenue

12540 North 154th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Marley Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

12540 North 154th Avenue, Surprise, AZ 85379
Marley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 BR House located in Beautiful Marley Park - Property Id: 19368

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/19368
Property Id 19368

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5588423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12540 N 154th Avenue have any available units?
12540 N 154th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 12540 N 154th Avenue have?
Some of 12540 N 154th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12540 N 154th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12540 N 154th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12540 N 154th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12540 N 154th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 12540 N 154th Avenue offer parking?
No, 12540 N 154th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12540 N 154th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12540 N 154th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12540 N 154th Avenue have a pool?
No, 12540 N 154th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12540 N 154th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12540 N 154th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12540 N 154th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12540 N 154th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 12540 N 154th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12540 N 154th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College