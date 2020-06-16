12123 W BELL Road

Amenities

This is a fully furnished rental~High season pricing $2,250~Low season pricing $1020 ~You'll love the charm of this furnished, one bedroom condo in Surprise. Enjoy multiple Spring Training facilities, golf courses and Arrowhead Mall all nearby~This clean one level condo, has a warm, unique decor that provides all the comforts of home. The living room is furnished with a brand new couch and matching chair and flat screen TV. The kitchen is nicely accommodated for cooking and baking. The master bedroom has a queen size bed, side tables and reading lamps and a small private patio. The updated bathroom has a fantastic walk in shower and single vanity. The washer and dryer are also in this space. Although this is a one bedroom there is also a den furnished with a full size bed and dresser