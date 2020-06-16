All apartments in Surprise
12123 W BELL Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

12123 W BELL Road

12123 West Bell Road · (602) 888-9099 ext. 11
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12123 West Bell Road, Surprise, AZ 85378

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 217 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 693 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a fully furnished rental~High season pricing $2,250~Low season pricing $1020 ~You'll love the charm of this furnished, one bedroom condo in Surprise. Enjoy multiple Spring Training facilities, golf courses and Arrowhead Mall all nearby~This clean one level condo, has a warm, unique decor that provides all the comforts of home. The living room is furnished with a brand new couch and matching chair and flat screen TV. The kitchen is nicely accommodated for cooking and baking. The master bedroom has a queen size bed, side tables and reading lamps and a small private patio. The updated bathroom has a fantastic walk in shower and single vanity. The washer and dryer are also in this space. Although this is a one bedroom there is also a den furnished with a full size bed and dresser

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12123 W BELL Road have any available units?
12123 W BELL Road has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12123 W BELL Road have?
Some of 12123 W BELL Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12123 W BELL Road currently offering any rent specials?
12123 W BELL Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12123 W BELL Road pet-friendly?
No, 12123 W BELL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 12123 W BELL Road offer parking?
No, 12123 W BELL Road does not offer parking.
Does 12123 W BELL Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12123 W BELL Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12123 W BELL Road have a pool?
No, 12123 W BELL Road does not have a pool.
Does 12123 W BELL Road have accessible units?
No, 12123 W BELL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12123 W BELL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12123 W BELL Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 12123 W BELL Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12123 W BELL Road does not have units with air conditioning.
