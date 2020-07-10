Rent Calculator
11914 N 150th Lane
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11914 N 150th Lane
11914 North 150th Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
11914 North 150th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3bd 2 bath! Great Surprise Location! Open floor plan, large covered back patio with extended pavers a plus!Great curb appeal with nice front patio area!. Owner to provide refrigerator if needed...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11914 N 150th Lane have any available units?
11914 N 150th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Surprise, AZ
.
What amenities does 11914 N 150th Lane have?
Some of 11914 N 150th Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11914 N 150th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11914 N 150th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11914 N 150th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11914 N 150th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Surprise
.
Does 11914 N 150th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11914 N 150th Lane offers parking.
Does 11914 N 150th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11914 N 150th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11914 N 150th Lane have a pool?
No, 11914 N 150th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11914 N 150th Lane have accessible units?
No, 11914 N 150th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11914 N 150th Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11914 N 150th Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 11914 N 150th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11914 N 150th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
