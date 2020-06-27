Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 11863 N 147th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
11863 N 147th Dr
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:35 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11863 N 147th Dr
11863 North 147th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
11863 North 147th Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom + 2 Bath in Rancho Gabriella. Blinds and ceiling fans through out. All appliances are included! Covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11863 N 147th Dr have any available units?
11863 N 147th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Surprise, AZ
.
What amenities does 11863 N 147th Dr have?
Some of 11863 N 147th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11863 N 147th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11863 N 147th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11863 N 147th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11863 N 147th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Surprise
.
Does 11863 N 147th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11863 N 147th Dr offers parking.
Does 11863 N 147th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11863 N 147th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11863 N 147th Dr have a pool?
No, 11863 N 147th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11863 N 147th Dr have accessible units?
No, 11863 N 147th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11863 N 147th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11863 N 147th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 11863 N 147th Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11863 N 147th Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
Similar Pages
Surprise 1 Bedrooms
Surprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with Balcony
Surprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Roseview
Sierra Verde
Marley Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Yavapai College