Surprise, AZ
11853 N 154th Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:30 PM

11853 N 154th Drive

11853 North 154th Drive · (623) 806-2293
Location

11853 North 154th Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE JULY 15th.....This Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Home in the Rancho Gabriela neighborhood of Surprise is highly upgraded. The Interior has been done in Deco Colors and flows nicely throughout. The Kitchen is Open and includes an Island, plenty of Upgraded Cabinets, tile backsplash, granite countertops and upgraded appliances. Custom carpet in the open living area as well as custom TV wall. The flooring is Diagonally set Ceramic Tile with upgraded carpet in the bedrooms. Newer AC unit. WiFi Garage Door Opener. This home features a whole home central vacuum. Out back you'll find a relaxing low maintenance yard that includes pavers, a fire pit, and decorative wall feature. There is a park directly across the street. Pets welcome on owner approval with deposit. Contact Troy Graham w/ Renters Waarehouse @ to schedule a showing. 4% rental tax and admin fee added to rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11853 N 154th Drive have any available units?
11853 N 154th Drive has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11853 N 154th Drive have?
Some of 11853 N 154th Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11853 N 154th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11853 N 154th Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11853 N 154th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11853 N 154th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11853 N 154th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11853 N 154th Drive does offer parking.
Does 11853 N 154th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11853 N 154th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11853 N 154th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11853 N 154th Drive has a pool.
Does 11853 N 154th Drive have accessible units?
No, 11853 N 154th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11853 N 154th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11853 N 154th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11853 N 154th Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11853 N 154th Drive has units with air conditioning.
