11853 N 154th Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit gym parking pool garage internet access

AVAILABLE JULY 15th.....This Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Home in the Rancho Gabriela neighborhood of Surprise is highly upgraded. The Interior has been done in Deco Colors and flows nicely throughout. The Kitchen is Open and includes an Island, plenty of Upgraded Cabinets, tile backsplash, granite countertops and upgraded appliances. Custom carpet in the open living area as well as custom TV wall. The flooring is Diagonally set Ceramic Tile with upgraded carpet in the bedrooms. Newer AC unit. WiFi Garage Door Opener. This home features a whole home central vacuum. Out back you'll find a relaxing low maintenance yard that includes pavers, a fire pit, and decorative wall feature. There is a park directly across the street. Pets welcome on owner approval with deposit. Contact Troy Graham w/ Renters Waarehouse @ to schedule a showing. 4% rental tax and admin fee added to rent.