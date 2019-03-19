All apartments in Sun Lakes
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9341 E CITRUS Lane S

9341 East Citrus Lane South · No Longer Available
Location

9341 East Citrus Lane South, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Spacious floor plan-3 bedrooms, 2 baths with bonus storage shed..Cathredal ceilings, large kitchen with pantry. Master bedroom at one end and 2 bedrooms at the other end.Another large storage shed and carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9341 E CITRUS Lane S have any available units?
9341 E CITRUS Lane S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun Lakes, AZ.
What amenities does 9341 E CITRUS Lane S have?
Some of 9341 E CITRUS Lane S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9341 E CITRUS Lane S currently offering any rent specials?
9341 E CITRUS Lane S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9341 E CITRUS Lane S pet-friendly?
No, 9341 E CITRUS Lane S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 9341 E CITRUS Lane S offer parking?
Yes, 9341 E CITRUS Lane S offers parking.
Does 9341 E CITRUS Lane S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9341 E CITRUS Lane S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9341 E CITRUS Lane S have a pool?
No, 9341 E CITRUS Lane S does not have a pool.
Does 9341 E CITRUS Lane S have accessible units?
No, 9341 E CITRUS Lane S does not have accessible units.
Does 9341 E CITRUS Lane S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9341 E CITRUS Lane S has units with dishwashers.
Does 9341 E CITRUS Lane S have units with air conditioning?
No, 9341 E CITRUS Lane S does not have units with air conditioning.
