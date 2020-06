Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Spacious beautifully remodeled manufactured home on a large corner lot in Sun Lakes. Available from May 1, 2019 thru December 31, 2019, then again from May 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020.This home is furnished. Large great room with fireplace and dining area. Inside laundry and multiple carport and driveway spaces.Sun Lakes is an age restricted community that has golf courses, tennis, Pickelball, workout centers, pools and restaurants. Come enjoy the great life Sun Lakes has to offer.