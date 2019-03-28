All apartments in Sun Lakes
Find more places like 26410 S Sedona Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun Lakes, AZ
/
26410 S Sedona Drive
Last updated March 28 2019 at 8:53 AM

26410 S Sedona Drive

26410 South Sedona Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun Lakes
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

26410 South Sedona Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Clean bright and welcoming in a beautiful Sun Lakes neighborhood! Bring your luggage and some groceries. This home is furnished with everything you need to start housekeeping right away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26410 S Sedona Drive have any available units?
26410 S Sedona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun Lakes, AZ.
What amenities does 26410 S Sedona Drive have?
Some of 26410 S Sedona Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26410 S Sedona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26410 S Sedona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26410 S Sedona Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26410 S Sedona Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 26410 S Sedona Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26410 S Sedona Drive offers parking.
Does 26410 S Sedona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26410 S Sedona Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26410 S Sedona Drive have a pool?
No, 26410 S Sedona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 26410 S Sedona Drive have accessible units?
No, 26410 S Sedona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26410 S Sedona Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26410 S Sedona Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 26410 S Sedona Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 26410 S Sedona Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun Lakes 2 BedroomsSun Lakes Apartments with Garages
Sun Lakes Apartments with GymsSun Lakes Apartments with Parking
Sun Lakes Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College