Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Sun Lakes
Find more places like 26410 S Sedona Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Sun Lakes, AZ
/
26410 S Sedona Drive
Last updated March 28 2019 at 8:53 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
26410 S Sedona Drive
26410 South Sedona Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun Lakes
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
26410 South Sedona Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Clean bright and welcoming in a beautiful Sun Lakes neighborhood! Bring your luggage and some groceries. This home is furnished with everything you need to start housekeeping right away.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 26410 S Sedona Drive have any available units?
26410 S Sedona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sun Lakes, AZ
.
What amenities does 26410 S Sedona Drive have?
Some of 26410 S Sedona Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 26410 S Sedona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26410 S Sedona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26410 S Sedona Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26410 S Sedona Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes
.
Does 26410 S Sedona Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26410 S Sedona Drive offers parking.
Does 26410 S Sedona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26410 S Sedona Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26410 S Sedona Drive have a pool?
No, 26410 S Sedona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 26410 S Sedona Drive have accessible units?
No, 26410 S Sedona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26410 S Sedona Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26410 S Sedona Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 26410 S Sedona Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 26410 S Sedona Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Sun Lakes 2 Bedrooms
Sun Lakes Apartments with Garages
Sun Lakes Apartments with Gyms
Sun Lakes Apartments with Parking
Sun Lakes Pet Friendly Places
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Cave Creek, AZ
Paradise Valley, AZ
Carefree, AZ
El Mirage, AZ
Gold Canyon, AZ
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College