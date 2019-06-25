All apartments in Sun Lakes
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:51 AM

25834 S FOXGLENN Drive

25834 South Foxglenn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

25834 South Foxglenn Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
bocce court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Available July 15, 2019 thru December 2019. Age restricted community someone must be 40+ in the household so a 20 Yr Old and 40 yr old could live there but someone has to be 40+ Like new, fully furnished 3/2 with garage in Sun Lakes full access to all community amenities; pools, healthclub, private bars and restaurants, miles of waterfront walk/bike paths, six golf courses, tennis, Pickleball, Bocce and more. Package includes Dish Network for tv and internet access ($200 paid by owner) and all utilities other than electricity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25834 S FOXGLENN Drive have any available units?
25834 S FOXGLENN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun Lakes, AZ.
What amenities does 25834 S FOXGLENN Drive have?
Some of 25834 S FOXGLENN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25834 S FOXGLENN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25834 S FOXGLENN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25834 S FOXGLENN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25834 S FOXGLENN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 25834 S FOXGLENN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25834 S FOXGLENN Drive offers parking.
Does 25834 S FOXGLENN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25834 S FOXGLENN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25834 S FOXGLENN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 25834 S FOXGLENN Drive has a pool.
Does 25834 S FOXGLENN Drive have accessible units?
No, 25834 S FOXGLENN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25834 S FOXGLENN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25834 S FOXGLENN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 25834 S FOXGLENN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 25834 S FOXGLENN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
