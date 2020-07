Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher tennis court fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities tennis court

Nice little vacation home in wonderful community offering six golf courses, three tennis clubs, miles of waterfront walking/biking paths, arts and crafts classes and so much more. Golf cart available as well. Available May 1 thru December 31 2019.