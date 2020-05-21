All apartments in Sun Lakes
Find more places like 25423 S OKLAHOMA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun Lakes, AZ
/
25423 S OKLAHOMA Avenue
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:45 AM

25423 S OKLAHOMA Avenue

25423 South Oklahoma Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun Lakes
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

25423 South Oklahoma Avenue, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
May rent FREE w/ qualified application! Attractive, Spacious Home in 55+ Sun Lakes Community. This home has 2 Arizona Rooms and plenty of storage with golf cart access to storage shed from the carport. Kitchen features breakfast bar, pendant lighting, gas stove, built-in microwave and side by side refrigerator. Master bedroom features two walk-in closets, bathroom and Arizona Room that leads to the back patio. Washer & Dryer Included. Residence have access to club house, golf, tennis, Pickleball, pool, restaurant & bar. Refrigerator Dispenser not working, as is. Registration is a resident expense. Allow pet dogs 25lbs or less. No Cats Please. Service fee 2% / mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25423 S OKLAHOMA Avenue have any available units?
25423 S OKLAHOMA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun Lakes, AZ.
What amenities does 25423 S OKLAHOMA Avenue have?
Some of 25423 S OKLAHOMA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25423 S OKLAHOMA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25423 S OKLAHOMA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25423 S OKLAHOMA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 25423 S OKLAHOMA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 25423 S OKLAHOMA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 25423 S OKLAHOMA Avenue offers parking.
Does 25423 S OKLAHOMA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25423 S OKLAHOMA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25423 S OKLAHOMA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 25423 S OKLAHOMA Avenue has a pool.
Does 25423 S OKLAHOMA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 25423 S OKLAHOMA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 25423 S OKLAHOMA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25423 S OKLAHOMA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 25423 S OKLAHOMA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 25423 S OKLAHOMA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun Lakes 2 BedroomsSun Lakes Apartments with Garage
Sun Lakes Apartments with GymSun Lakes Dog Friendly Apartments
Sun Lakes Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College