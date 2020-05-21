25423 S OKLAHOMA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly carport clubhouse parking pool tennis court

May rent FREE w/ qualified application! Attractive, Spacious Home in 55+ Sun Lakes Community. This home has 2 Arizona Rooms and plenty of storage with golf cart access to storage shed from the carport. Kitchen features breakfast bar, pendant lighting, gas stove, built-in microwave and side by side refrigerator. Master bedroom features two walk-in closets, bathroom and Arizona Room that leads to the back patio. Washer & Dryer Included. Residence have access to club house, golf, tennis, Pickleball, pool, restaurant & bar. Refrigerator Dispenser not working, as is. Registration is a resident expense. Allow pet dogs 25lbs or less. No Cats Please. Service fee 2% / mo.