Last updated May 16 2020 at 5:45 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
24824 S FOXGLENN Drive
24824 East Foxglen Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
24824 East Foxglen Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Ironwood Country Club
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24824 S FOXGLENN Drive have any available units?
24824 S FOXGLENN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sun Lakes, AZ
.
What amenities does 24824 S FOXGLENN Drive have?
Some of 24824 S FOXGLENN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 24824 S FOXGLENN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24824 S FOXGLENN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24824 S FOXGLENN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24824 S FOXGLENN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes
.
Does 24824 S FOXGLENN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24824 S FOXGLENN Drive offers parking.
Does 24824 S FOXGLENN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24824 S FOXGLENN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24824 S FOXGLENN Drive have a pool?
No, 24824 S FOXGLENN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24824 S FOXGLENN Drive have accessible units?
No, 24824 S FOXGLENN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24824 S FOXGLENN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24824 S FOXGLENN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 24824 S FOXGLENN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 24824 S FOXGLENN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
