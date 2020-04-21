All apartments in Sun Lakes
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

24809 South Drifter Drive

24809 South Drifter Drive · (480) 448-2900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24809 South Drifter Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Ironwood Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1833 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
wow! absolutely gorgeous fully furnished chandler 2/2 home located in prestigious sun lakes adult community with updated paint, tile flooring, like new carpeting, spacious kitchen to living room flow with like new appliances, split master with huge walk in closet, custom master bathroom with walk in shower, 2 car garage, mature fruit trees, over sized lot with huge backyard, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24809 South Drifter Drive have any available units?
24809 South Drifter Drive has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24809 South Drifter Drive have?
Some of 24809 South Drifter Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24809 South Drifter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24809 South Drifter Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24809 South Drifter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24809 South Drifter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 24809 South Drifter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24809 South Drifter Drive does offer parking.
Does 24809 South Drifter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24809 South Drifter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24809 South Drifter Drive have a pool?
No, 24809 South Drifter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24809 South Drifter Drive have accessible units?
No, 24809 South Drifter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24809 South Drifter Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 24809 South Drifter Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24809 South Drifter Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 24809 South Drifter Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
