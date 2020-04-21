24809 South Drifter Drive

Amenities

wow! absolutely gorgeous fully furnished chandler 2/2 home located in prestigious sun lakes adult community with updated paint, tile flooring, like new carpeting, spacious kitchen to living room flow with like new appliances, split master with huge walk in closet, custom master bathroom with walk in shower, 2 car garage, mature fruit trees, over sized lot with huge backyard, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.