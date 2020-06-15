23804 S VACATION Way

Amenities
Oakwood Country Club Designer Furnished Villa! Absolutely stunning, light and bright single story villa minimum lease length is one month per HOA. Four months minimum if Jan-April leased. 2 car garage with storage, formal dining, covered patio backs to green common area with mature shade trees. Seasonal rates apply. Guard Gated community includes swim, tennis, dining and concierge services. Tenant may purchase separately short term fitness and golf memberships. Seasonal rates apply. Currently taking applications for spring/summer 2021 April $4000 May through August $2000