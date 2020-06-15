All apartments in Sun Lakes
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:18 AM

23804 S VACATION Way

23804 South Vacation Way · (480) 721-2618
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23804 South Vacation Way, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1572 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Oakwood Country Club Designer Furnished Villa! Absolutely stunning, light and bright single story villa minimum lease length is one month per HOA. Four months minimum if Jan-April leased. 2 car garage with storage, formal dining, covered patio backs to green common area with mature shade trees. Seasonal rates apply. Guard Gated community includes swim, tennis, dining and concierge services. Tenant may purchase separately short term fitness and golf memberships. Seasonal rates apply. Currently taking applications for spring/summer 2021 April $4000 May through August $2000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23804 S VACATION Way have any available units?
23804 S VACATION Way has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23804 S VACATION Way have?
Some of 23804 S VACATION Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23804 S VACATION Way currently offering any rent specials?
23804 S VACATION Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23804 S VACATION Way pet-friendly?
No, 23804 S VACATION Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 23804 S VACATION Way offer parking?
Yes, 23804 S VACATION Way does offer parking.
Does 23804 S VACATION Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23804 S VACATION Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23804 S VACATION Way have a pool?
Yes, 23804 S VACATION Way has a pool.
Does 23804 S VACATION Way have accessible units?
No, 23804 S VACATION Way does not have accessible units.
Does 23804 S VACATION Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23804 S VACATION Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 23804 S VACATION Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 23804 S VACATION Way does not have units with air conditioning.
