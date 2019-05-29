All apartments in Sun Lakes
10025 E WATFORD Way

10025 East Watford Way · No Longer Available
Location

10025 East Watford Way, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Live the Sun Lakes Life Style! This home is on a extra large lot. Bamboo flooring, granite kitchen, new shower, new plumbing and light fixtures plus new fans. Landscaping included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10025 E WATFORD Way have any available units?
10025 E WATFORD Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun Lakes, AZ.
What amenities does 10025 E WATFORD Way have?
Some of 10025 E WATFORD Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10025 E WATFORD Way currently offering any rent specials?
10025 E WATFORD Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10025 E WATFORD Way pet-friendly?
No, 10025 E WATFORD Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 10025 E WATFORD Way offer parking?
Yes, 10025 E WATFORD Way offers parking.
Does 10025 E WATFORD Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10025 E WATFORD Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10025 E WATFORD Way have a pool?
No, 10025 E WATFORD Way does not have a pool.
Does 10025 E WATFORD Way have accessible units?
No, 10025 E WATFORD Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10025 E WATFORD Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10025 E WATFORD Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 10025 E WATFORD Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10025 E WATFORD Way does not have units with air conditioning.
