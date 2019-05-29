Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Sun Lakes
Find more places like 10025 E WATFORD Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Sun Lakes, AZ
/
10025 E WATFORD Way
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:16 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10025 E WATFORD Way
10025 East Watford Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun Lakes
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
10025 East Watford Way, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Live the Sun Lakes Life Style! This home is on a extra large lot. Bamboo flooring, granite kitchen, new shower, new plumbing and light fixtures plus new fans. Landscaping included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10025 E WATFORD Way have any available units?
10025 E WATFORD Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sun Lakes, AZ
.
What amenities does 10025 E WATFORD Way have?
Some of 10025 E WATFORD Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10025 E WATFORD Way currently offering any rent specials?
10025 E WATFORD Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10025 E WATFORD Way pet-friendly?
No, 10025 E WATFORD Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes
.
Does 10025 E WATFORD Way offer parking?
Yes, 10025 E WATFORD Way offers parking.
Does 10025 E WATFORD Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10025 E WATFORD Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10025 E WATFORD Way have a pool?
No, 10025 E WATFORD Way does not have a pool.
Does 10025 E WATFORD Way have accessible units?
No, 10025 E WATFORD Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10025 E WATFORD Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10025 E WATFORD Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 10025 E WATFORD Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10025 E WATFORD Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Sun Lakes 2 Bedroom Apartments
Sun Lakes Apartments with Garages
Sun Lakes Apartments with Gyms
Sun Lakes Apartments with Parking
Sun Lakes Pet Friendly Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Cave Creek, AZ
Paradise Valley, AZ
Carefree, AZ
El Mirage, AZ
Gold Canyon, AZ
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College