9720 W BRIARWOOD Circle

Amenities
Beautiful Single Family Home in the over 55 community of Sun City. Community amenities, including several pools, spas, Recreation center, Fitness center, Golf Course, and MUCH more! This Squeaky Clean Popular Stanford Model Home includes Large Living & Family Rooms. Galley Kitchen includes electric cooktop, built in wall ovens, microwave & breakfast nook. Bedrooms 2 &3 are spacious and include Built-In Cabinets. The large garage contains built-in storage cabinets, a workbench & utility sink.