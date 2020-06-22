All apartments in Sun City
Last updated June 21 2020 at 8:05 AM

9720 W BRIARWOOD Circle

9720 West Briarwood Circle · (602) 527-1053
Location

9720 West Briarwood Circle, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1832 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Single Family Home in the over 55 community of Sun City. Community amenities, including several pools, spas, Recreation center, Fitness center, Golf Course, and MUCH more! This Squeaky Clean Popular Stanford Model Home includes Large Living & Family Rooms. Galley Kitchen includes electric cooktop, built in wall ovens, microwave & breakfast nook. Bedrooms 2 &3 are spacious and include Built-In Cabinets. The large garage contains built-in storage cabinets, a workbench & utility sink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9720 W BRIARWOOD Circle have any available units?
9720 W BRIARWOOD Circle has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9720 W BRIARWOOD Circle have?
Some of 9720 W BRIARWOOD Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9720 W BRIARWOOD Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9720 W BRIARWOOD Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9720 W BRIARWOOD Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9720 W BRIARWOOD Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 9720 W BRIARWOOD Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9720 W BRIARWOOD Circle does offer parking.
Does 9720 W BRIARWOOD Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9720 W BRIARWOOD Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9720 W BRIARWOOD Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9720 W BRIARWOOD Circle has a pool.
Does 9720 W BRIARWOOD Circle have accessible units?
No, 9720 W BRIARWOOD Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9720 W BRIARWOOD Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9720 W BRIARWOOD Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 9720 W BRIARWOOD Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9720 W BRIARWOOD Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
