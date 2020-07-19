Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Sun City
Find more places like 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N
9214 West Glen Oaks Circle North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
9214 West Glen Oaks Circle North, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Owner will allow one small pet to 20# with $15/mo. additional pet rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N have any available units?
9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sun City, AZ
.
What amenities does 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N have?
Some of 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N currently offering any rent specials?
9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N pet-friendly?
Yes, 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N is pet friendly.
Does 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N offer parking?
Yes, 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N offers parking.
Does 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N have a pool?
No, 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N does not have a pool.
Does 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N have accessible units?
No, 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N does not have accessible units.
Does 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N has units with dishwashers.
Does 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N have units with air conditioning?
No, 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave
Sun City, AZ 85351
Similar Pages
Sun City 1 Bedrooms
Sun City 2 Bedrooms
Sun City 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Sun City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sun City Dog Friendly Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Maricopa, AZ
San Tan Valley, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Sun City West, AZ
Sun Lakes, AZ
Cave Creek, AZ
Paradise Valley, AZ
Carefree, AZ
El Mirage, AZ
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College