Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N

9214 West Glen Oaks Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

9214 West Glen Oaks Circle North, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Owner will allow one small pet to 20# with $15/mo. additional pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N have any available units?
9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N have?
Some of 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N currently offering any rent specials?
9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N pet-friendly?
Yes, 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N is pet friendly.
Does 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N offer parking?
Yes, 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N offers parking.
Does 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N have a pool?
No, 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N does not have a pool.
Does 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N have accessible units?
No, 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N does not have accessible units.
Does 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N has units with dishwashers.
Does 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N have units with air conditioning?
No, 9214 W GLEN OAKS Circle N does not have units with air conditioning.
