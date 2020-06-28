12405 N 105TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

ADULT 55+ Community. Energy efficient solar system installed on this Charming Two Bedroom with 2 Bathrooms, Sun Room, Attached Workshop/storage & a 2 Car Carport. Fresh white paint & Tile floors & ceiling fans throughout. Remodeled Kitchen includes Large Drop-in composite sink, Built-in dishwasher & microwave, smooth-top stove and side-by-side refrigerator. Hall bath has a large walk-in-tub, Mst. bath has large shower - washer/dryer included. Fenced in grass area, 5 fruit trees (Tangerine, grapefruit, fig, lemon & pomegranate) all on Huge 12,680sf Lot.