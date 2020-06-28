All apartments in Sun City
12405 N 105TH Avenue
12405 N 105TH Avenue

12405 North 105th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12405 North 105th Avenue, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
ADULT 55+ Community. Energy efficient solar system installed on this Charming Two Bedroom with 2 Bathrooms, Sun Room, Attached Workshop/storage & a 2 Car Carport. Fresh white paint & Tile floors & ceiling fans throughout. Remodeled Kitchen includes Large Drop-in composite sink, Built-in dishwasher & microwave, smooth-top stove and side-by-side refrigerator. Hall bath has a large walk-in-tub, Mst. bath has large shower - washer/dryer included. Fenced in grass area, 5 fruit trees (Tangerine, grapefruit, fig, lemon & pomegranate) all on Huge 12,680sf Lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12405 N 105TH Avenue have any available units?
12405 N 105TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 12405 N 105TH Avenue have?
Some of 12405 N 105TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12405 N 105TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12405 N 105TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12405 N 105TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12405 N 105TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 12405 N 105TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12405 N 105TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 12405 N 105TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12405 N 105TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12405 N 105TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 12405 N 105TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12405 N 105TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12405 N 105TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12405 N 105TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12405 N 105TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 12405 N 105TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12405 N 105TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
