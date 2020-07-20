12403 N Vista Grande Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well maintained 2 bedroom home with 1 car garage situated in the wonderful adult community of Sun City. All appliances included. You won't be dissapointed! Wonderful amenities and close to just about everything. Tenant responsible for any rec fees if they choose to use facilities. No section 8.