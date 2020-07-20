All apartments in Sun City
Find more places like 12403 N Vista Grande Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
12403 N Vista Grande Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12403 N Vista Grande Ct

12403 N Vista Grande Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

12403 N Vista Grande Ct, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well maintained 2 bedroom home with 1 car garage situated in the wonderful adult community of Sun City. All appliances included. You won't be dissapointed! Wonderful amenities and close to just about everything. Tenant responsible for any rec fees if they choose to use facilities. No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12403 N Vista Grande Ct have any available units?
12403 N Vista Grande Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 12403 N Vista Grande Ct have?
Some of 12403 N Vista Grande Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12403 N Vista Grande Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12403 N Vista Grande Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12403 N Vista Grande Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 12403 N Vista Grande Ct is pet friendly.
Does 12403 N Vista Grande Ct offer parking?
Yes, 12403 N Vista Grande Ct offers parking.
Does 12403 N Vista Grande Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12403 N Vista Grande Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12403 N Vista Grande Ct have a pool?
No, 12403 N Vista Grande Ct does not have a pool.
Does 12403 N Vista Grande Ct have accessible units?
No, 12403 N Vista Grande Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12403 N Vista Grande Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 12403 N Vista Grande Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12403 N Vista Grande Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12403 N Vista Grande Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave
Sun City, AZ 85351

Similar Pages

Sun City 1 BedroomsSun City 2 Bedrooms
Sun City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSun City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sun City Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ
Maricopa, AZSan Tan Valley, AZBuckeye, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College