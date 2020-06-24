All apartments in Sun City
12403 N VISTA GRANDE Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12403 N VISTA GRANDE Court

12403 North Vista Grande Court · No Longer Available
Location

12403 North Vista Grande Court, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Well maintained 2 bedroom home with 1 car garage situated in the wonderful adult community of Sun City. All appliances included. You won't be dissapointed! Wonderful amenities and close to just about everything. Tenant responsible for any rec fees if they choose to use facilities. No section 8. *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

