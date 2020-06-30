Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Sun City
Find more places like 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:13 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive
12206 North Lakeforest Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
12206 North Lakeforest Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful home with lots of upgraded touches. Spacious kitchen. Large shade tree in front. Covered patio. All appliances included.Great location close to the 101.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive have any available units?
12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sun City, AZ
.
What amenities does 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive have?
Some of 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sun City
.
Does 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive offer parking?
No, 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive have a pool?
No, 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive have accessible units?
No, 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave
Sun City, AZ 85351
Similar Pages
Sun City 1 Bedrooms
Sun City 2 Bedrooms
Sun City 3 Bedrooms
Sun City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sun City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Carefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZ
El Mirage, AZ
Paradise Valley, AZ
New River, AZ
Cave Creek, AZ
San Tan Valley, AZ
Maricopa, AZ
Sun Lakes, AZ
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College