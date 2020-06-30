All apartments in Sun City
Find more places like 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:13 AM

12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive

12206 North Lakeforest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

12206 North Lakeforest Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful home with lots of upgraded touches. Spacious kitchen. Large shade tree in front. Covered patio. All appliances included.Great location close to the 101.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive have any available units?
12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive have?
Some of 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive offer parking?
No, 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive have a pool?
No, 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive have accessible units?
No, 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12206 N LAKEFOREST Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave
Sun City, AZ 85351

Similar Pages

Sun City 1 BedroomsSun City 2 Bedrooms
Sun City 3 BedroomsSun City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sun City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ
Carefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College