Sun City, AZ
11201 W PUEBLO Court
11201 W PUEBLO Court

11201 West Pueblo Court · No Longer Available
Location

11201 West Pueblo Court, Sun City, AZ 85373
Sun City

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Beautifully updated home with lots space. Huge corner lot, over sized garage with golf cart parking work shop. Formal living room and dining room plus a large family room. Quiet neighborhood but close to shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11201 W PUEBLO Court have any available units?
11201 W PUEBLO Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 11201 W PUEBLO Court have?
Some of 11201 W PUEBLO Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11201 W PUEBLO Court currently offering any rent specials?
11201 W PUEBLO Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11201 W PUEBLO Court pet-friendly?
No, 11201 W PUEBLO Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 11201 W PUEBLO Court offer parking?
Yes, 11201 W PUEBLO Court offers parking.
Does 11201 W PUEBLO Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11201 W PUEBLO Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11201 W PUEBLO Court have a pool?
No, 11201 W PUEBLO Court does not have a pool.
Does 11201 W PUEBLO Court have accessible units?
No, 11201 W PUEBLO Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11201 W PUEBLO Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11201 W PUEBLO Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 11201 W PUEBLO Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11201 W PUEBLO Court does not have units with air conditioning.
