11037 North Coggins Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351 Sun City
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
SHARP TWO BEDROOM TWO BATH ON THE GOLF COURSE-FRESHLY PAINTED-SINGLE LEVEL-OPEN FLOOR PLAN-LARGE PATIO WHICH FACES THE GOLF COURSE-ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED-HOA TAKES CARE OF ALL LANDSCAPING-JUST MOVE IN AND ENJOY SOME CAREFREE LIVING. VACANT AND READY TO GO!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11037 N COGGINS Drive have any available units?
11037 N COGGINS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 11037 N COGGINS Drive have?
Some of 11037 N COGGINS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11037 N COGGINS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11037 N COGGINS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.