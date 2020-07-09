All apartments in Sun City
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

10847 N 108th Dr

10847 North 108th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10847 North 108th Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
guest suite
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest suite
*** 4 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME INCLUDING A GUEST SUITE ON A CUL DE SAC *** - **55+ ADULT COMMUNITY ONLY - NO OCCUPANTS UNDER 19 YEARS OF AGE PERMITTED PER HOA**

Come see this updated Sun City home on a large cul de sac lot. This home sits on a 9,781 sf lot with easy to maintain desert landscaping in the front and back yards. The lot is surrounded by a block wall for extreme privacy. The main part of the home features a bright kitchen that is attached to the formal dining room with built-in shelves and cabinets. This great room floor plan home also features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a separate exit to the back yard, 2 separate closets, and a pet door. The South bedroom contains a fold out bed, and would make a wonderful guest room. The attached in-law suite has its own separate entrance. The in-law suite is basically a studio with a small kitchenette, and a full bathroom. The garage is spacious and contains plenty of storage over and above the parking of your vehicles.

Cross Streets: Peoria & 107th Ave
Directions: North on 107th Ave, West on El Dorado Dr, North on 108th Dr to the home on the Right

Utilities:
Electric - APS
Water/Sewer/Trash - City of Peoria

Call United Metro Properties, Inc. today to schedule a viewing of this home at 623.889.7727, or submit an application online at www.unitedmetro.com!

(RLNE5771619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10847 N 108th Dr have any available units?
10847 N 108th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10847 N 108th Dr have?
Some of 10847 N 108th Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10847 N 108th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10847 N 108th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10847 N 108th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10847 N 108th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10847 N 108th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10847 N 108th Dr offers parking.
Does 10847 N 108th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10847 N 108th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10847 N 108th Dr have a pool?
No, 10847 N 108th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10847 N 108th Dr have accessible units?
No, 10847 N 108th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10847 N 108th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10847 N 108th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10847 N 108th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10847 N 108th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

