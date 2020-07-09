10847 N 108th Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated guest suite

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage guest suite

*** 4 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME INCLUDING A GUEST SUITE ON A CUL DE SAC *** - **55+ ADULT COMMUNITY ONLY - NO OCCUPANTS UNDER 19 YEARS OF AGE PERMITTED PER HOA**



Come see this updated Sun City home on a large cul de sac lot. This home sits on a 9,781 sf lot with easy to maintain desert landscaping in the front and back yards. The lot is surrounded by a block wall for extreme privacy. The main part of the home features a bright kitchen that is attached to the formal dining room with built-in shelves and cabinets. This great room floor plan home also features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a separate exit to the back yard, 2 separate closets, and a pet door. The South bedroom contains a fold out bed, and would make a wonderful guest room. The attached in-law suite has its own separate entrance. The in-law suite is basically a studio with a small kitchenette, and a full bathroom. The garage is spacious and contains plenty of storage over and above the parking of your vehicles.



Cross Streets: Peoria & 107th Ave

Directions: North on 107th Ave, West on El Dorado Dr, North on 108th Dr to the home on the Right



Utilities:

Electric - APS

Water/Sewer/Trash - City of Peoria



Call United Metro Properties, Inc. today to schedule a viewing of this home at 623.889.7727, or submit an application online at www.unitedmetro.com!



(RLNE5771619)