10845 West Windsor Drive - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors carport recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Clean & Updated; 2 Bed/2Bath Single Level Condo in Sun City; 55+ Community; Stainless Appliances in Kitchen; Beautiful Tile in Master Bath with Walk-In Shower; Large Family Room; Living Room; Dining Room; Office Space or Craft Room; Indoor Laundry Room; Large Pantry; Lots of Storage Space; Fresh Paint; Wood Laminate Flooring; Carport; Yard Maintenance Included; Washer/Dryer Included; Water/Sewer/Trash Included; SORRY NO PETS