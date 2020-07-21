All apartments in Sun City
Find more places like 10845 West Windsor Drive - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
10845 West Windsor Drive - 1
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:25 PM

10845 West Windsor Drive - 1

10845 West Windsor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

10845 West Windsor Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Clean & Updated; 2 Bed/2Bath Single Level Condo in Sun City; 55+ Community; Stainless Appliances in Kitchen; Beautiful Tile in Master Bath with Walk-In Shower; Large Family Room; Living Room; Dining Room; Office Space or Craft Room; Indoor Laundry Room; Large Pantry; Lots of Storage Space; Fresh Paint; Wood Laminate Flooring; Carport; Yard Maintenance Included; Washer/Dryer Included; Water/Sewer/Trash Included; SORRY NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10845 West Windsor Drive - 1 have any available units?
10845 West Windsor Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10845 West Windsor Drive - 1 have?
Some of 10845 West Windsor Drive - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10845 West Windsor Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
10845 West Windsor Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10845 West Windsor Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 10845 West Windsor Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 10845 West Windsor Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 10845 West Windsor Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 10845 West Windsor Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10845 West Windsor Drive - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10845 West Windsor Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 10845 West Windsor Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 10845 West Windsor Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 10845 West Windsor Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 10845 West Windsor Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10845 West Windsor Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10845 West Windsor Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10845 West Windsor Drive - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave
Sun City, AZ 85351

Similar Pages

Sun City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSun City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Sun City 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsSun City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sun City Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ
Maricopa, AZSan Tan Valley, AZBuckeye, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College