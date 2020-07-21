10830 W Sequoia Drive

Amenities

Just in time for Fall . Come enjoy the Arizona weather in style. Large 2 Bedroom with giant air conditioned craft room or office and a screened in porch! Room to roam in this clean sprawling home. Brand new A/C unit. Well maintained home with large shaded yard. This is a must see. Newer carpet, laminate floor, walk in closets, finished garage with built in cabinets and use of the golf cart. Community memberships available at additional charge for enjoyment of the community features $55 per adult application fee Renters Warehouse Malissa Miranda showmojo.com to set up a showing. Pease copy and paste link into your browser to book a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/34221da0b1/10830-w-sequoia-dr-sun-city-az-85373 520-245-3282