10830 W Sequoia Drive
Last updated October 17 2019 at 8:39 PM

10830 W Sequoia Drive

10830 West Sequoia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10830 West Sequoia Drive, Sun City, AZ 85373
Sun City

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just in time for Fall . Come enjoy the Arizona weather in style. Large 2 Bedroom with giant air conditioned craft room or office and a screened in porch! Room to roam in this clean sprawling home. Brand new A/C unit. Well maintained home with large shaded yard. This is a must see. Newer carpet, laminate floor, walk in closets, finished garage with built in cabinets and use of the golf cart. Community memberships available at additional charge for enjoyment of the community features $55 per adult application fee Renters Warehouse Malissa Miranda showmojo.com to set up a showing. Pease copy and paste link into your browser to book a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/34221da0b1/10830-w-sequoia-dr-sun-city-az-85373 520-245-3282

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10830 W Sequoia Drive have any available units?
10830 W Sequoia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10830 W Sequoia Drive have?
Some of 10830 W Sequoia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10830 W Sequoia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10830 W Sequoia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10830 W Sequoia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10830 W Sequoia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 10830 W Sequoia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10830 W Sequoia Drive offers parking.
Does 10830 W Sequoia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10830 W Sequoia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10830 W Sequoia Drive have a pool?
No, 10830 W Sequoia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10830 W Sequoia Drive have accessible units?
No, 10830 W Sequoia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10830 W Sequoia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10830 W Sequoia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10830 W Sequoia Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10830 W Sequoia Drive has units with air conditioning.
