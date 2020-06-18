10814 W Sequoia Dr

Amenities

2 Bed 55 and older Del Webb Community



MOST DESIRABLE FRANKLIN MODEL. ONE OF THE FEW PROPERTIES FEATURING A CENTER HALL.

Sun City Located in the heart of the Northwest Valley, Sun City is becoming a center for sports, parks, and many other fun activities. This 55 and older Del Webb Community with recreation centers offers fun physical and cultural activities. This lovely single level property is nestled on a quiet street surrounded by beautiful golf courses. Complete with 2 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, a 2 car garage and 1568 sqft of living space. Nice features inside, a must see! Newer Carpet and new paint! This great value is only available to those who are 55 years of age or older. Call today and schedule a private tour. Qualifying is simple and fast. You can have keys today! Utilities Electricity: APS(Statewide) Natural Gas: Southwest Gas Corp.(Statewide) Refuse: Parks & Sons of Sun City Water: Citizens Utilities Co. (Sun City)



Cross Streets: 107TH AND BOSWELL Directions: DEL WEBB N ON 107TH, W ON SEQUOIA



Please text or call me if you have any questions.



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



