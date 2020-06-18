All apartments in Sun City
Find more places like 10814 W Sequoia Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
10814 W Sequoia Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

10814 W Sequoia Dr

10814 West Sequoia Drive · (602) 512-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sun City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

10814 West Sequoia Drive, Sun City, AZ 85373
Sun City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10814 W Sequoia Dr · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1568 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bed 55 and older Del Webb Community Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: SUN CITY

MOST DESIRABLE FRANKLIN MODEL. ONE OF THE FEW PROPERTIES FEATURING A CENTER HALL.
Sun City Located in the heart of the Northwest Valley, Sun City is becoming a center for sports, parks, and many other fun activities. This 55 and older Del Webb Community with recreation centers offers fun physical and cultural activities. This lovely single level property is nestled on a quiet street surrounded by beautiful golf courses. Complete with 2 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, a 2 car garage and 1568 sqft of living space. Nice features inside, a must see! Newer Carpet and new paint! This great value is only available to those who are 55 years of age or older. Call today and schedule a private tour. Qualifying is simple and fast. You can have keys today! Utilities Electricity: APS(Statewide) Natural Gas: Southwest Gas Corp.(Statewide) Refuse: Parks & Sons of Sun City Water: Citizens Utilities Co. (Sun City)

Cross Streets: 107TH AND BOSWELL Directions: DEL WEBB N ON 107TH, W ON SEQUOIA

Please text or call me if you have any questions.

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE3846833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10814 W Sequoia Dr have any available units?
10814 W Sequoia Dr has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10814 W Sequoia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10814 W Sequoia Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10814 W Sequoia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10814 W Sequoia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10814 W Sequoia Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10814 W Sequoia Dr does offer parking.
Does 10814 W Sequoia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10814 W Sequoia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10814 W Sequoia Dr have a pool?
No, 10814 W Sequoia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10814 W Sequoia Dr have accessible units?
No, 10814 W Sequoia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10814 W Sequoia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10814 W Sequoia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10814 W Sequoia Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10814 W Sequoia Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10814 W Sequoia Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave
Sun City, AZ 85351

Similar Pages

Sun City 1 BedroomsSun City 2 Bedrooms
Sun City 3 BedroomsSun City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sun City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ
Carefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity