All apartments in Sun City
Find more places like 10813 W Santa Fe Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
10813 W Santa Fe Dr
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:36 AM

10813 W Santa Fe Dr

10813 West Santa Fe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

10813 West Santa Fe Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful Adult Community. Open and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath with 1 car garage. Adult Community with wonderful amenities. Open and spacious floor plan. Very well maintained. Max 2 pets allowed per HOA with Lessor approval . No Section 8 *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10813 W Santa Fe Dr have any available units?
10813 W Santa Fe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10813 W Santa Fe Dr have?
Some of 10813 W Santa Fe Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10813 W Santa Fe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10813 W Santa Fe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10813 W Santa Fe Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10813 W Santa Fe Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10813 W Santa Fe Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10813 W Santa Fe Dr offers parking.
Does 10813 W Santa Fe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10813 W Santa Fe Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10813 W Santa Fe Dr have a pool?
No, 10813 W Santa Fe Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10813 W Santa Fe Dr have accessible units?
No, 10813 W Santa Fe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10813 W Santa Fe Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10813 W Santa Fe Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10813 W Santa Fe Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10813 W Santa Fe Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave
Sun City, AZ 85351

Similar Pages

Sun City 1 BedroomsSun City 2 Bedrooms
Sun City 3 BedroomsSun City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sun City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ
Carefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College