10813 W Santa Fe Dr

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wonderful Adult Community. Open and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath with 1 car garage. Adult Community with wonderful amenities. Open and spacious floor plan. Very well maintained. Max 2 pets allowed per HOA with Lessor approval . No Section 8 *