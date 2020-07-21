Rent Calculator
Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
10813 W Hibiscus Dr
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:48 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10813 W Hibiscus Dr
10813 West Hibiscus Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10813 West Hibiscus Drive, Sun City, AZ 85373
Sun City
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with Arizona Room, 2 car extended garage in the wonderful adult community of Sun City.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10813 W Hibiscus Dr have any available units?
10813 W Hibiscus Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sun City, AZ
.
Is 10813 W Hibiscus Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10813 W Hibiscus Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10813 W Hibiscus Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10813 W Hibiscus Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sun City
.
Does 10813 W Hibiscus Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10813 W Hibiscus Dr offers parking.
Does 10813 W Hibiscus Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10813 W Hibiscus Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10813 W Hibiscus Dr have a pool?
No, 10813 W Hibiscus Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10813 W Hibiscus Dr have accessible units?
No, 10813 W Hibiscus Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10813 W Hibiscus Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10813 W Hibiscus Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10813 W Hibiscus Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10813 W Hibiscus Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
