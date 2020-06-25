Rent Calculator
Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
10541 W PLEASANT VALLEY Road
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:00 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10541 W PLEASANT VALLEY Road
10541 West Pleasant Valley Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
10541 West Pleasant Valley Road, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
ALL new remodel with new sewer and all new tile/carpet, fixtures, toilets, counters and all newly painted
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10541 W PLEASANT VALLEY Road have any available units?
10541 W PLEASANT VALLEY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sun City, AZ
.
What amenities does 10541 W PLEASANT VALLEY Road have?
Some of 10541 W PLEASANT VALLEY Road's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10541 W PLEASANT VALLEY Road currently offering any rent specials?
10541 W PLEASANT VALLEY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10541 W PLEASANT VALLEY Road pet-friendly?
No, 10541 W PLEASANT VALLEY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sun City
.
Does 10541 W PLEASANT VALLEY Road offer parking?
No, 10541 W PLEASANT VALLEY Road does not offer parking.
Does 10541 W PLEASANT VALLEY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10541 W PLEASANT VALLEY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10541 W PLEASANT VALLEY Road have a pool?
No, 10541 W PLEASANT VALLEY Road does not have a pool.
Does 10541 W PLEASANT VALLEY Road have accessible units?
No, 10541 W PLEASANT VALLEY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10541 W PLEASANT VALLEY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10541 W PLEASANT VALLEY Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 10541 W PLEASANT VALLEY Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10541 W PLEASANT VALLEY Road does not have units with air conditioning.
