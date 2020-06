Amenities

This is a age restricted community, 55+. Very nice 3 bedroom and 2 bath in northern Sun City, close to golf courses, shopping, malls and medical offices and hospitals. Spacious and functional floor plan, newer appliances included, and easy care tile throughout! 2-car garage and low-maintenance yard. Come and enjoy all the amenities that Sun City has to offer, golf, pickle ball, clubs, trips and crafts. Take a look at this one before it is gone!